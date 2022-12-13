in Latest, Video

Russia Storming Bakhmut, Marinka Encircled, FT Says Ukraine Running Short of AD Missiles, China Slams Merkel on Minsk

161 Views

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Russia Storming Bakhmut, Marinka Encircled, FT Says Ukraine Running Short of AD Missiles, China Slams Merkel on Minsk
Topic 700

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

What Germany’s Negotiating Position with Russia Should Be