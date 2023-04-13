Russia Repels Bakhmut Counterattack, Kiev Postpones Offensive, US ‘Borrows’ Shells from South Korea, Brazil China Ditch USD, Saudi Arabia Defies US

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Russia Repels Ukr Bakhmut Counterattack, Kiev Postpones Offensive, US ‘Borrows’ Shells from South Korea, Brazil China Ditch USD, Saudi Arabia Defies US, Receives Syrian FM
Topic 816
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.