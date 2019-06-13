Russia renames many airports after Christian saints [Video]

A new term we are going to start hearing about in the era of re-nationalization is spiritual security. Like national security protects a nation against political threats, spiritual security is intended to protect the nation against spiritual threats, such as globalism’s secular tyranny. Russia is showing one of the most visible examples of the establishment of spiritual security, as the nation increasing aligns herself as an Orthodox Christian nation.

A recent decree in the Russian Federation called for the renaming of many airports across that country. Some airports, such as Sheremetyevo International, Moscow’s main airport, were renamed for literary figures; in Sheremetyevo’s case, the airport is now to be Sheremetyevo Alexander S. Pushkin International Airport. But the renaming campaign is moving far beyond the mere secular greats.

Russia is aligning herself with the saints and with the Orthodox Christian faith. As happened in the days of St Justinian in Constantinople, the country seeks to commemorate Christian themes more and more.

The airport in Murmansk has now been renamed for Tsar St Nicholas II, who was martyred with his whole family by the Bolsheviks in 1918. The airport in Pskov is to be named for Saint Olga, Equal-to-the-Apostles.

Dr. Steve Turley goes into this in more detail in his video below, describing how Russia is moving towards its return to “Holy Rus'” and a hope for the reestablishment of the monarchy. He further explains how this is Russia’s way of moving away from globalism as well as its own repentance from the horrors the nation inflicted upon itself under Communism.