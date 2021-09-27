The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Russia Preparing for the Storm: Putin Holds Series of Top Level Meetings in Russia
Security Council approves Russia’s Strategic Planning Policy Guidelines
Updated Strategic Planning Policy Guidelines to be submitted to Putin Nov
MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russia’s Security Council has approved a draft of Russia’s Strategic Planning Policy Guidelines, the chief of Russia’s Security Council, Nikolay Patrushev, told the media on Monday, adding that the draft would be updated and presented to the head of state for approval in November.
Meeting with the Prime Minister and deputy prime ministers
The meeting was attended by Prime Minister , First Deputy Prime Minister , Deputy Prime Minister – Chief of the Government Staff , deputy prime ministers , , , , and . * * * President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr Mishustin knows that I asked him to organise this meeting following the election campaign to the State Duma of the eighth convocation.
Putin encourages using foreign experience for enhancing strategic planning
MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is calling for using the experience of other countries and large companies in fine-tuning strategic planning and adapting it to the conditions of Russia. “It is important to perfect the strategic planning system, foster it on a qualitatively new basis,” the head of state said.
