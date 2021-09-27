The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Election results in Germany deliver unworkable coalition mess
The Duran: Episode 1099
Voters want Germany’s election winner SPD to seek coalition with Greens & FDP, not Merkel’s bloc – chancellor candidate Scholz
The Social Democrats’ candidate for Germany’s next chancellor, Olaf Scholz, said his party has received a mandate to form a government with the Greens and liberal FDP rather than with its old partner, Merkel’s center-right bloc. “The voters have very clearly spoken. They said who should form the next government,” Scholz said on Monday.
