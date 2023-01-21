in Latest, Video

Russia Offensive Zaporozhye Makes Fast Gains, Ukraine Faces Operational Crisis Bakhmut; German No To Tanks for Kiev

15 Views

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Russia Offensive Zaporozhye Makes Fast Gains, Ukraine Faces Operational Crisis Bakhmut; German No To Tanks for Kiev
Topic 737

Russo-Ukrainian War: The World Blood Pump

Since Russia’s surprise decision to voluntarily withdraw from west bank Kherson in the first week of November, there has been little in the way of dramatic changes to the frontlines in Ukraine. In part, this reflects the predictable late autumn weather in Eastern Europe, which leaves battlefields waterlogged and clogged with mud and greatly inhibits mobility.

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Austin turning point. Release the Leopards. Spring offensive. Borrell, history says Russia wins. U/1