The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Russia Offensive Zaporozhye Makes Fast Gains, Ukraine Faces Operational Crisis Bakhmut; German No To Tanks for Kiev
Topic 737
Russo-Ukrainian War: The World Blood Pump
Since Russia’s surprise decision to voluntarily withdraw from west bank Kherson in the first week of November, there has been little in the way of dramatic changes to the frontlines in Ukraine. In part, this reflects the predictable late autumn weather in Eastern Europe, which leaves battlefields waterlogged and clogged with mud and greatly inhibits mobility.
