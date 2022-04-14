The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Russia MOD explains Moskva incident. Finland prepares NATO entry. Sweden watches Finland. Update 2
Topic 494
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.