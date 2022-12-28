in Latest, Video

Russia Maintains Bakhmut Pressure, Repels Kremennaya Attack; Medvedev Armaments Chief, Putin Decree

163 Views

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Russia Maintains Bakhmut Pressure, Repels Kremennaya Attack; Medvedev Russia’s Armaments Chief, Putin Oil Decree
Topic 713

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

1 Point
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

West Ukraine trap set for Poland

Oil decree, Russia retaliates. Medvedev 2023 predictions. Merkel doubles down on Minsk trickery. U/1