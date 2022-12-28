The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Oil decree, Russia retaliates. Medvedev 2023 predictions. Merkel doubles down on Minsk trickery. U/1
Topic 822
From Dollar’s Collapse To Musk As US President: Russia’s Medvedev Makes ‘Absurd’ 2023 Predictions
Former Russian president and current deputy chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev took to Twitter and Telegram Monday night to post his own predictions for 2023, in an unusual move from a former head of state, especially given a number of them are not just bizarre but most readers will receive them as incredibly unlikely – at least given the mere one year timeline.
Zelenski’nin açıklamadığı anlaşma
Ukrayna Devlet Başkanı Zelenski savaşın ortasında ABD’ye neden çağrıldı? Kongre’de konuşması için mi? Bunu zaten internet yoluyla yapıyordu. Patriot almak için mi? O istemeden ABD zaten pek çok silah gönderiyordu? Mali destek almak için mi? ABD periyodik mali yardım yapıyor zaten. Sorumuzun yanıtı belki de Zelenski’nin dönüş yolundaki şu sözlerindedir: “Washington’dan iyi sonuçlarla dönüyoruz.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.