Russia is interfering in US foreign policy, not US domestic policy

Russia has not interfered in US elections, it has interfered in America's ability to foment 'regime change' abroad.

Many had hoped that the firing of former FBI director James Comey would bring an end to the disgrace of ‘Russiagate’.

Russiagate was quite possibly the biggest canard in recent American political history. Take for example actual US political and policy scandals starting with the biggest.

–Iraqi WMD, Syrian chemical weapons, Libya ‘killing its own people’, Yugoslavia as an ‘aggressor:

These are just some blatant lies that multiple US administrations have told in order to justify illegal wars on sovereign states. No one has been brought to justice for this.

READ MORE: Serbia’s President-elect Aleksandar Vucic has evidence of a ‘Greater Albania’ project

–The Gulf of Tonkin Incident:

This incident which took place in 1964 was a clear false flag used to drag America further into the Vietnam war, a war which became one of the biggest disasters in American history.

–The 9/11 Commission Report

The official 9/11 report is hardly taken seriously by anyone in America anymore. If the government really wanted to hush up the many competing theories on what actually happened during the biggest attack on US soil since Pearl Harbor, transparency would be crucial. Instead, the US government stands by this report at the expense of a proper investigation and a proper analysis.

–Watergate:

When President Nixon lied in order to cover up the break-in at the Democratic headquarters in the Watergate complex, it challenged many people’s faith in the very office of the US President. However, the events of Watergate led to the formation of Church Committee in 1975, where for the first time since its creation, the CIA was scrutinised in a public legislative forum.

–Monica Lewinsky:

Monica Lewinsky was a real person and Bill Clinton did actual untoward things with her. He then lied about it. Enough said.

As opposed to these actual events, Russigate is simply put, ‘not even a thing’. Russia did not interfere in US elections in any way and because of Donald Trump’s lack of political experience, he and his associates if anything had fewer meaningful political connections with Russia than the other candidates in the election, including Hillary Clinton.

The entire exercise was a domestic political dog-and-pony show invented by those who could not offer a contrite explanation for why they lost a free and fair election.

It would have been honourable for the Democrat’s to examine why their candidate lost, instead they continue to blame Russia, something which ironically makes Russia long strong and America look both weak and helpless.

READ MORE: James Comey’s legacy: Blaming Russia rather than Saudi Arabia and Israel

While the Democrats and mainstream media continue to lie about Russia interfering in US domestic functionality, the reality is that America’s hegemonic foreign policy actually is being restrained due to Russia.

The United States has backed off of regime change in Syria and has now all but signed up to the Russian led Astana Peace Process, a process which of course includes the so-called safe zones in Syria. Thus far, these zones will not be patrolled by the United States.

For decades, the US overthrew secular Arab governments with total impunity. Something has changed. Put simply, this change has been brought about because of a renewed Russian super-power that has got in the way of US regime change. America has had to work within a Syrian peace process whose legal and material realities are largely dictated by Russia.

Hillary Clinton may well have come to blows with Russia over this. Thankfully, Donald Trump’s administration appears to realise that Russia is being both strong and pragmatic and rather than fight the inevitable as some US leaders might have done, Trump and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, appear to be dealing with the realities of multi-polarity with a bit of grace.

READ MORE: Sergey Lavrov praises ‘business like’ attitude of Trump administration after meeting

The US regime change steamroller has been stopped in its tracks and it isn’t because anyone in the Pentagon put on the brakes. It is instead because the steamroller ran into a brick wall called Russia.

The current state of US politics is precarious to say the least. On the one hand both Republicans and Democrats continue to speak of ‘American exceptionalism’ which is just another term for US hegemony. Yet at the same time, opponents of Donald Trump act as though Russia has thoroughly compromised the internal sovereignty of US politics. There is an inherent contradiction in logic in such a narrative. How can America be the strongest country in the world, yet be totally weak in the face of ‘Russian hacking’?

If only they realised that the opposite was true. Russia is interfering in US policy, but it is doing so where it has every legal and frankly moral right to do so: in foreign affairs.