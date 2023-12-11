Russia has become the world’s pivotal nation.

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The U.S. Government and its news-media portray international relations not as being U.N.-centric but as being U.S.-centric; but, right now, international relations are actually Russia-centric.

The Nobel-Peace-Prize-winning U.S. President Barack Obama gave the clearest (though, carefully, ONLY implicit) expression of this U.S.-centric world above all other nations — supreme over the entire planet — when he told America’s future military leaders, on 28 May 2014:

The United States is and remains the one indispensable nation. That has been true for the century passed and it will be true for the century to come. … Russia’s aggression toward former Soviet states unnerves capitals in Europe, while China’s economic rise and military reach worries its neighbors. From Brazil to India, rising middle classes compete with us, and governments seek a greater say in global forums. … It will be your generation’s task to respond to this new world.

That neoconservative President was telling America’s future military leaders that all nations except America are “dispensable.” Military people know what that term means — it means what they are being paid to do (destroy those other nations), and Obama there was clearly alleging that Russia is America’s chief enemy (perhaps along with China).

(Of course, the neoconservative Obama was saying this in the context that his bloody February 2014 coup against Ukraine — which transformed Ukraine from being neutralist to now being rabidly anti-Russian and so starting in 2014 the war in Ukraine, which Russia finally responded militarily to on 24 February 2022 — had instead been a ‘democratic revolution’ in that country, which Obama’s military audience might then have to fight in order to sustain.)

In that viewpoint, which Obama expressed, the U.N., which President Truman had shaped to be a mere talking-forum and not to be the democratic federation of all of the world’s Governments as his predecessor President FDR had invented and intended it to be, is nothing, and the U.S.-made “international rules-based order” (whose “rules” are to come from the U.S. Government) replaces the U.N.’s international laws. In the eyes of Obama and other neoconservatives, Russia and China aren’t merely economic competitors to the U.S., but America’s military are assigned by their Commander-in-Chief to help America’s billionaires to take them over — to regime-change these countries (since those two nations and the other BRICS nations “compete with us and … seek a greater say in global forums”).

On 16 October 2014, I headlined “Obama Misrepresents the Russian Economy”, and documented the blatant falsity of many statements about Russia by him, such as his “Russia doesn’t make anything. Immigrants aren’t rushing to Moscow in search of opportunity. The life expectancy of the Russian male is around 60 years old. The population is shrinking.” All of that was blatantly false and deceived Americans.

On 14 November 2023, I headlined “America and its allies are CLEARLY declining powers”, and documented that in terms of Gross Domestic Product at Purchasing Power Parity (which has become the standard way of comparing national economies), the world during 1990 to 2022 rose 5.58 times, Russia rose 5.33 times, the U.S. rose 4.24 times, the EU rose 3.90 times, and China rose 21.83 times. The reason for Russia’s sub-par performance during that period was that in the 1990s (the period’s first ten years) the U.S. controlled Russia, and Harvard’s economics Department was brought in to ‘advise’ Yeltsin’s Government on how to convert to a capitalist economy by cutting America’s billionaires in on and making ‘partners’ of Russians that they and Yeltsin’s people would select to skim Russia’s economy, so that Russia’s economy crashed during those years. Putin came into power when Yeltsin quit on the first day of the new Millennium, he took control away from the billionaires and their U.S. partners, and Russia’s economy started taking off like a rocket within three years and has kept doing so ever since — benefitting the Russian people enormously.

On 6 December 2023, I headlined what would have come as shocking news to my fellow Americans if the U.S.-and-allied ’news’-media hadn’t been hiding it all along, “America: A record of Economic Failure for the Past 25 Years”, and documented that between the first day of 1998 and the last day of 2022 (this 25-year period during which Putin has been in power):

China’s economy grew 6.4 times (“x6.4”) over those 25 years, Russia’s grew 5.9 times over those 25 years, India’s grew 2.96 times over those 25 years, U.S.’s grew 1.36 times over those 25 years, EU’s grew 1.40 times during those 25 years, Japan’s grew 1.17 times over those 25 years, and South Korea’s grew 2.37 times over those 25 years.

Here is the performance of the entire world over those 25 years:

https://tradingeconomics.com/world/gdp-per-capita-ppp-us-dollar-wb-data.html 25-yr=22/7=x3.14

So: x3.14 is the global average performance over the most-recent 25-year period..

In other words: whereas India performed slighly worse than the global average, the U.S., EU, Japan, and South Korea, performed considerably worse than the global average during those 25 years.

So, while Putin has been in power in Russia (2000-2022), its economy has been performing almost as well as China’s. The U.S. regime and its allies want to get rid of Putin and of Xi because Russia and China under the present leadership have soared way past the U.S. and its colonies (‘allies’) — and the leaders of the U.S. and its allies want to do to Russia and to China what they already have done to Iraq, Syria, Ukraine, and Libya, and what they’ve been trying to do to Iran and Venezuela: take them over and destroy them for the benefit of U.S.-and-allied billionaires. (After all: war is profitable for billionaires.)

On 11 December 2023, Alexander Mercouris, who is probably the most knowledgeable and trustworthy public commentator on international relations, headlined his 21-minute video commentary jocularly “Isolated Putin” (meant to ridicule Britain’s so-called “Independent” newspaper for its December 5th ‘news’-report titled “Isolated Putin visits UAE and Saudi Arabia as rest of world discusses climate action at Cop28”), and Mercouris described in detail the current evidence that now very clearly Russia is the world’s pivotal nation. Everyone should see that video, but, of course, U.S.-and-allied ‘news’-media will instead hide it. The NATO PR agency Atlantic Council had headlined on 30 March 2023, “Russia faces long economic decline as isolated Putin turns to China”. So, the “Independent” newspaper didn’t invent that phrase, “Isolated Putin.”

Just as the U.S.-and-allied ‘news’-media hide from the public that the February 2014 Maidan ‘democratic revolution’ in Ukraine was actually Obama’s coup there and started Ukraine’s war, they likewise hide that ever since 1980, America’s economic growth has lagged the global average, and that starting in 2015, China has had the world’s largest economy, and that Russia’s is growing almost as fast as China’s is. That’s a lot of truth to hide from the public in a ‘democracy’.

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s new book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.

