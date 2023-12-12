in Latest, Video

Biden’s new Ukraine strategy, failure not defeat. Order Zelensky to hold & freeze conflict

Bart
Bart
December 12, 2023

Another new article reported that weapons are leaking out of Ukraine and ending up with Hamas fighters in Gaza. Not a good optic for all supporters of US backed Israeli aggression.

1
Reply

Russia has become the world’s pivotal nation.

Desperate Moves As Ukr Defeat Approaches: Zelensky in Washington, Begs Aid, US Seeks Conflict Freeze, Russia Says No