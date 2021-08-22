Russia Gives Israel Veiled Warning Air Strikes on Syria Must End

Syria shot down 22 Israeli missiles, Russian military says MOSCOW (AP) – Syria’s air defense forces have shot down 22 missiles launched by Israeli warplanes during an airstrike against targets in Syria, the Russian military said Friday. Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, head of the Russian military’s Reconciliation Center in Syria, said six Israeli fighter jets targeted facilities in the provinces of Damascus and Homs from Lebanon’s airspace late Thursday.

Are Russia and Israel on a collision course in Syria? – Responsible Statecraft Recent statements by a Russian admiral and an anonymous Russian source have prompted speculation about whether Russia is changing its approach regarding Israeli strikes on Iranian and Hezbollah targets in Syria. If such a shift is coming, it could pose problems for the United States, as the situation between Israel and Russia, while not unfriendly, is fragile and complicated.

Lebanon complains to UN over alleged Israeli strikes from its airspace Lebanon complained to the United Nations after Israeli jets allegedly violated its airspace to carry out an airstrike on targets in Syria late Thursday, Beirut’s defense minister said. Zeina Akar said Israeli planes “blatantly violated Lebanon’s airspace at low altitude, causing a state of panic among citizens,” Reuters reported early Friday.

Israel concerned over possible new Russian policy on Syria The claims by Russian Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit that Russian-made defense systems intercepted missiles fired last week by two Israeli F16 fighter jets toward targets near the Syrian town of Homs prompted amazement in Israel. According to Kulit’s comments to the Tass news agency, several days earlier, Russian defenses also successfully intercepted most of the missiles fired by Israeli jets at targets in Syria.

Syrian government, Kurds discuss plans for oil trade Representatives of the Qatirji company and leaders of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) met in the Tabqa Civil Council – affiliated with the Kurdish-led Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria – in early August to discuss the possibility of increasing oil shipments that the company, which is listed on the US sanctions list, transports between government-held areas and those controlled by the SDF in northeast Syria.

