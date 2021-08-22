in Latest, Video

Boris Johnson & UK Parliament want more credit for Afghanistan disaster

The Duran: Episode 1068

Britain’s delusions that it could take on the Taliban alone are ludicrous – what are our empire-nostalgic MPs smoking?

Politicians think that the answer to 20 years of military failure in Afghanistan is, er, more war – and that we should send troops back without US support. Given we couldn’t even hold Helmand last time, this is just fantasy.

Helga I. Fellay
Helga I. Fellay
August 22, 2021
Absolutely astonishing – the heads of state of two Colonial superpowers getting into a dog fight about who gets credit for one of the most stupid and most embarrassing defeats in history – wanting the credit, instead putting the blame on the other.

4
Reply
Helga I. Fellay
Helga I. Fellay
August 22, 2021
Speaking of the Afghanistan disaster, here is another tidbit of information from a MSM source showing a typical example of how the US, in its wisdom, knows how to make friends with the people it loves so much it wants to “liberate” them from their own country, customs and religion: US soldiers stationed at the airport at Kabul Hamid Karzai International Airport are distributing pork-containing food packages to Afghans desperately waiting for a chance to flee the country. An Afghan woman, who is stuck at the airport with her daughter and husband, shared a picture of the package on her… Read more »

2
Reply

