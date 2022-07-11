in Latest, Video

Russia Gains More Ground in Donbass, Russians Discuss HIMARS Threat, Gas Crisis Looms in Europe

Russia Gains More Ground in Donbass, Russians Discuss HIMARS Threat, Gas Crisis Looms in Europe
Alexander Mercouris

1 Comment
norecovery
norecovery
July 11, 2022

If the US were to supply the 300km missiles and then Ukraine were to use them to destroy the Crimean Bridge, I imagine Russia would retaliate directly against US and/or EU military targets outside of Ukraine. That would be a major escalation and the US Pentagon knows it would be a plausible and extremely dangerous outcome.

