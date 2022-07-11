The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Long range HIMARS, Ukraine counteroffensive & Russian parliament extraordinary session
The Duran: Episode 1329
QUESTIONS: -Why does Russia inexplicably continue to supply its enemies with oil, gas and other natural resources when all it gets in return for its generosity is simply more demonization, insults, provocations and aggressions? Why, for example, doesn’t it tell the Germans and Canadians to stuff the pipeline turbine they’re holding back up their collective sphincters instead? -Why does Russia continue to unnecessarily prolong its military operations by metaphorically tip-toeing through the tulips instead of violently wiping its enemies infrastructure and communications abilities off the face of this earth, as it could so easily do? -Why does Russia continue to… Read more »
RE: “One thing’s for sure. This entire Ukraine debacle is starting to look like one of those rigged World Wrestling Federation matches wherein the “fighters” are actually all in cahoots and play-acting to merely put-on a show.”
Pretty serious game of play-acting. Appears more like a demonstration of a quote by Goethe: “There is nothing more frightful than ignorance in action.”
They faked a pandemic. They faked an election. They faked an insurrection. They fake a geriatric senile old coot as being a credible ‘leader’. They fake the reality of biology. They fake having a viable judicial system. They invariably always fake the reasons for going to war ..but HEY! …you gotta be crazy to think that they’d fake a war in Ukraine, right?
“Two things are infinite: the universe and human stupidity. And I’m not so sure about the universe.”
-Albert Einstein
Every second spent talking about this war in Ukraine is a second that’s NOT spent in talking about the increasing evidence of ‘vaccine’-induced premature deaths, blood clots and myocarditis. It’s also a second NOT spent in talking about the USSA’s recent election fraud, it’s war crimes, the massive pedophilia of Western leaders, the rigged economy that’s imploding as we speak, the institutionalized torture, the constant illegal surveillance, the state-controlled news media, the dementedness of Woke politics, the massive unemployment, Amerika’s ongoing societal collapse and the pharmaceutical drug dependency of Amerikans that’s unquestionably the reason behind almost every single case of… Read more »