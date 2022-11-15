The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Russia Focuses on Donbass, Continues Build-up; US and Russian Intelligence Chiefs Meet in Ankara
News Topic 671
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
There’s a very good reason why the Russian Armed Forces have regular extensive exercises in the Arctic, they are always prepared for operations in winter times.