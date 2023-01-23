The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Russia Fighting West of Bakhmut, Closing Trap, Pushes towards Zaporozhye City, Threatening New Military Crisis for Ukraine
Iraq, Afghanistan provide lessons on US weapons flows – Responsible Statecraft
There are a host of reasons, backed by historical examples, why sending more and more advanced weapons into Ukraine will not be a panacea. In fact, sending them might boomerang against the U.S. at some point. This is an argument for caution, as it looks like the West is willing to send more of its most sophisticated equipment into Ukraine to “win the peace.”
Mission Creep? How the US role in Ukraine has slowly escalated – Responsible Statecraft
When the United States involves itself militarily in a conflict, it often finds it hard to get itself out, let alone avoid deep entanglements that blow well past lines it had drawn at the start of the intervention. It happened in Vietnam, when U.S. military advisers helping the South Vietnamese fight Viet Cong eventually became U.S.
