Russia exposes Biden White House confusion during Geneva talks
The Duran: Episode 1189
Russia ‘spoon-fed’ security proposals to US at summit – media
A source reports Moscow made its demands very clear to the American side to avoid any misconceptions Russia used the talks in Geneva on Monday to carefully lay out its concerns on European security to the American negotiators, a source close to Moscow’s team told local media.
