in Latest, Video

Russia Evacuates Kherson Civilians, Reports Ukraine Evacuates Bakhmut Forces; Putin Erdogan Meet, Agree Partnership

165 Views

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Russia Evacuates Kherson Civilians, Reports Ukraine Evacuates Bakhmut Forces; Putin Erdogan Meet, Agree Partnership
News Topic 642

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Kwarteng gone. Elensky curse coming for Truss. Sunak next in line

Food Prices GO WILD Pushing Millions Into Food Crisis | What’s Coming Next