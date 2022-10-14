in Latest, Video

Kwarteng gone. Elensky curse coming for Truss. Sunak next in line

514 Views 13 Votes 1 Comment

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Kwarteng gone. Elensky curse coming for Truss. Sunak next in line
The Duran: Episode 1405

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

What do you think?

13 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Tom
Tom
October 14, 2022

Even the British Deep State is incompetent.

0
Reply

TurkStream sabotage, cui bono? Borrell, EU garden in a jungle. Musk, Pentagon pay for Starlink. U/1

Russia Evacuates Kherson Civilians, Reports Ukraine Evacuates Bakhmut Forces; Putin Erdogan Meet, Agree Partnership