The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Kwarteng gone. Elensky curse coming for Truss. Sunak next in line
The Duran: Episode 1405
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Even the British Deep State is incompetent.