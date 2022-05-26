in Latest, Video

Russia Continues Donbass Offensive, Cuts Interest Rates Inflation Falls, Scholz, Ukraine Cannot Win

Alexander Mercouris

Magnar Husby
May 26, 2022

You are correct. In Norway Ukraine has almost disappeared as an important information in news. Not totally, some propaganda from NATO/EU/Zelensky still appearing but no reports about Kissinger statement or Ukranian messages of f…..Not reports abt Polands demand of Norwegian oil/gas either. (Norway is paying much to Poland for its EØS-deal with EU. And has much people from Poland in its working force. Many clever Poles, but generally underpaid, and social welfare money also transferred to workers returning to Poland).

