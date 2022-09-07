The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Russia closes ‘Nordstrom 1.’ Kharkov second counteroffensive. North Korea rescues Russia. Update 1
Topic 688
Nordstrom. BWA-HAH-HAH! It’s ALL a clown world.
Founded in 1901 , hence Nordstrom 1. Those press spokespeople must be sourced from remedial class graduates. 😉
If Europeans want warm showers , heating and constant electricity for lighting and electrical devices this Winter, perhaps they should consider holidaying in Serbia, Hungary or Turkey.
Do Western readers asses the NYT claims for reliability of information? For instance, if an intelligence report claiming Russia was now running out of ammunition and sourcing it from North Korea, it must be a very recent report. So why would it have become originally classified only to become declassified days or weeks later? Makes no sense.