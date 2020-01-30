Russia closes its Far East border with China in attempt to prevent spread of new coronavirus

Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin has signed an order to close the border with China in the Far East. It follows instructions to officials from President Vladimir Putin to do all they can to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

“We will inform everyone about the border closures in the Far East as well as other measures taken by the [Russian] government,” Mikhail Mishustin told his newly-appointed cabinet on Thursday.

Russia has been following the new coronavirus outbreak since its inception. As the epidemic grows, a special task force has been established by the government to prevent the deadly virus from making it into the country. Previously, the Foreign Ministry cautioned citizens to refrain from travelling to China “unless it is urgently needed.”

https://www.rt.com/russia/479567-russia-china-border-coronavirus/

