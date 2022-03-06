The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Russia Closes in on Mariupol, Worldwide Inflation Surges, China Cools on Mediation, Refuses to Pressure Russia
Wang Yi Speaks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the Phone at Request
On March 5, 2022, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi had a phone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the latter’s request. Wang Yi said, at present, the top priority in China-U.S. relations is still to advance and implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state in their virtual meeting.
If US keeps intensifying Ukraine crisis with sanctions, military deployments, ‘mediation would be useless’
Delegations from Russia and Ukraine attend the second round of peace talks in Brest, Belarus on March 3, 2022. Photo: AFP Click here to stay tuned with our live updates on Ukraine tensions.
Economic war will test the West’s resolve
Maersk of Denmark, Singapore’s Ocean Network Express, Swiss-based MSC, Germany’s Hapag Lloyd and CMA of France, five of world’s six biggest cargo-shipping lines, all announced their refusal to shift containers with goods originating from or bound for Russia, as the Western world ramped up sanctions.
