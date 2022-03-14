The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Russia Claims Breakthrough in Mariupol as India Buys Russian Oil and China Prepares to Meet US
Eastern Ukraine has almost completely fallen, but Putin now needs a peace, fast
Russian forces have reached the edges of the city of Dnipro, Russia claims. Sitting as it does on the elbow of the Dnepr River, this news would indicate that Russia is now in practical occupation of pretty much all of Trans Dnepr Ukraine, apart from the pocket in which about a dozen brigades (60,000 men) of Ukraine’s best troops are now trapped facing LDNR.
India To Buy More Russia Oil, Working On Rupee-Ruble Settlement Mechanism; West “Understands”
In the latest sign that western sanctions against Russia are really just that, and exclude much of the non-western world, Delhi announced overnight that it wants to keep its key trading partner on board despite Western attempts to isolate Moscow through sanctions with Reuters reporting that according to two Indian officials, India may take up a Russian offer to buy crude oil and other commodities at a discount.
Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin Hold Vice-Foreign-Ministerial-Level Consultation on Multilateral Affairs between China and Russia
On March 10, 2022, Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin held vice-foreign-ministerial-level consultation on multilateral affairs between China and Russia via video link. The two sides exchanged in-depth views on cooperation between the two countries in multilateral mechanisms such as the United Nations and its Security Council, the World Health Organization, the Human Rights Council and BRICS, and reached broad consensus.
