The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Russia Captures More Bakhmut, Claims Ukr Troops Refuse Fight; West Loses Hope Ukraine Offensive, Talk Negotiations Grow
Topic 826
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.