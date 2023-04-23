If Not For Profit, Then What?

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Lori Lightfoot is widely regarded as the worst mayor in America. She is still technically mayor until her replacement takes over. That’s the good news. The bad news is that she will soon be the second worst mayor in America, because by electing Brandon Johnson, the people of Chicago will be jumping out of the frying pan into the fire.

Johnson is a so-called progressive and to the left of even Lightfoot. Following the recent weekend teen riots in the city in which cars and people were attacked, windows broken and stores looted, his response was “demonising children is wrong” adding “sometimes they make silly decisions”.

A silly decision is vandalising a bus shelter, shoplifting a candy bar, smoking cigarettes or drinking alcohol while underage. Destroying your entire neighbourhood or shopping centre, attacking strangers in the street…these are not silly decisions, they are crimes that must be dealt with severely otherwise young thugs may grow up into monsters.

Possibly even worse than this lax attitude to wanton thuggery and criminality is Johnson’s attitude to business. According to his fellow progressives:

“He has proposed a plan he says will raise $800 million by taxing ‘ultrarich’ individuals and businesses, including a tax on large corporate employers and on big hotel chains raking in huge profits from tourism.”

And this will result in what? Corporate employers have corporate employees. Corporations also purchase goods and services from other sources including companies, small businesses and local government. When you tax them, what are you doing? Taking money from those who know how to spend it, how to invest it, and handing it to faceless bureaucrats who will decide how to spend it, perhaps on gender studies classes for disenfranchised urban youth.

At this point we can do no better than quote Ayn Rand from Hunger And Freedom:

“If an average housewife struggles with her incompre­hensibly shrinking budget and sees a tycoon in a resplendent limousine, she might well think that just one of his diamond cuff links would solve all her problems. She has no way of knowing that if all the personal luxuries of all the tycoons were expro­priated, it would not feed her family – and millions of other, similar families – for one week; and that the entire country would starve on the first morning of the week to follow. (This is what happened in Chile.)…No one tells her that higher taxes imposed on the rich (and the semi-rich) will not come out of their consumption expenditures, but out of their investment capital, (i.e., their savings); that such taxes will mean less investment, i.e., less production, fewer jobs, higher prices for scarcer goods; and that by the time the rich have to lower their standard of living, hers will be gone, along with her savings and her husband’s job…”

Rand knew what she was talking about because she was born in Soviet Russia.

Like most of his fellow progressives, Brandon Johnson is obsessed with big companies making big profits, but unlike Miss Rand he doesn’t know what he is talking about.

Here is a much shorter quote from Major Douglas, the Father of Social Credit: “It has never been clear to me why any man in any position of life should be expected to perform any action whatever which was not in some sense of the word profitable to him”.

So why should he? Why should any responsible adult? There is only one alternative to working (producing) for profit. As Trotsky himself said of the Soviet Union:

“The old principle, Who does not work shall not eat, has been replaced with a new one: Who does not obey shall not eat”.

Things would have been no better had Trotsky rather than Stalin triumphed in Russia, and indeed they were no better if not worse in China under Mao, Cambodia under Pol Pot, and they would be no better in the United States should the lunatic progressives succeed in their goal.

None of the above means capitalism is perfect, far from it; the real problem with the current system is not capitalism but finance, and curiously, that is one the left never attempts to address, for if they did, their sources of income would dry up overnight. What does that tell you? Let’s go, Brandon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report