Russia Captures Key Ukrainian Town, Moves Towards Gold Backed Rouble, EU Rejects Sanctions on Russian Oil & Gas
What is Mariupol’s military significance to the Russians?
Taking the port city of Mariupol would enable Russia to create a land corridor between areas controlled by pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine and annexed Crimea. For Moscow, this would secure control of the Ukrainian coast on the Sea of Azov.
Russian Duma passes bill allowing purchase of precious metals for foreign currency
MOSCOW. March 11 (Interfax) – The Russian State Duma has passed at its third reading a bill allowing banks to sell precious metal ingots to members of the public for foreign currency for investment purposes. The government introduced the bill, No. 84963-8, on Thursday.
