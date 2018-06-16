Russia calls for relaxation of UNSC nuclear sanctions on DPRK

As a major part of normalizing the situation on the Korean peninsula relative to the isolation of the North Korean regime, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, is advocating for the relaxation of nuclear related sanctions which were implemented more than a decade ago by the United Nations Security Council.

Such action could help move the peace and denuclearization process along by allowing international economic transactions to occur.

Xinhuanet News reports:

MOSCOW, June 15 (Xinhua) — Russia called for easing sanctions imposed on the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) after Pyongyang agreed to denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. “A modification of the regime of sanctions imposed by the UN Security Council on the DPRK can, and should be, one of the most important components of normalization in the region,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said. She told a news briefing that easing sanctions could become a serious factor contributing to political and diplomatic settlement in northeast Asia. Zakharova said Russia also wanted the unilateral sanctions imposed on top of the UN bans to be lifted as well. The UN Security Council imposed a series of economic sanctions against the DPRK after the latter conducted its first nuclear test in 2006. In addition, several countries, including the United States, have imposed more sanctions of their own. Kim Jong Un, the top leader of the DPRK, met U.S. President Donald Trump for historic talks in Singapore on Tuesday and the two signed a joint statement. In the statement, Trump committed to providing security guarantees to the DPRK, while Kim reaffirmed his commitment to completing denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

If the North can realize some economic integration with the South, Russia, China, and other nations in the region, it could be further incentivized to seek after a normal international status with even more vigour. With the ability to participate in the region’s economic activities, it can better recognize the attraction of being more open and palatable with its neighbors, and further motivated to cancel its defensive positioning, most especially relative to the dismantling of its nuclear arsenal.

