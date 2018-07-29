Russian scientist CAUGHT leaking key hypersonic missile data to NATO (VIDEO)

The Russian Federation’s VESTI news program “60 minutes” reports that one of their missile development scientists, 74 year old Dr. Viktor Kudryavtsev, an aerodynamics and hydrodynamics expert, was arrested by the FSB two months ago on charges of espionage in connection with passing along classified information about the breakthrough Avangard and Kinzhal hypersonic missile technology to NATO operatives.

The report further details what is described as proof of the new missile technology with a brief film clip of a missile launch and a strike on a target in the Sea of Okhostsk.

The West has been slow to accept that the Russian Federation truly has developed hypersonic weapons technology, and the Vesti commentators were sharp-witted in pointing out this fact.

Dr. Kudryavtsev is presently being held in the Lefortovo detention facility while his behavior is further being investigated.

A guest on the program, Igor Korotchenko, who works as Director in Chief of the National Defense magazine in Russia, described the process that the FSB follows when pursuing an investigation, and notes that the information of an arrest is released only after all investigation has conclusively shown an answer. In detailing the process that the FSB agencies follow, along with the oversight of Russian courts, Mr. Korotchenko stated it this way:

The fact that an arrest has been made means there is enough proof for a case against this person. The materials (collected during the investigation) make up the body of evidence that will be used during the trial… It is important to understand that when any espionage is realized, the authorities must verify they have a sustainable evidential basis for the necessary court verdict. This being said, in this case, the person’s age or status are irrelevant.”

This answer was to explain, as one of the anchors of the program seemed upset that a 74 year old man is in isolation for questioning on espionage charges. But Mr. Korotchenko held his position:

What matters is that this person probably has a top-secret security clearance. This is one of the highest security clearance levels with access to top-secret classified information. We will soon learn whether this man leaked this information deliberately or accidentally. Either way, he did pass this information to one of the Western intelligence agencies. I will dare to assume which of them are the most eager to obtain information about Russia’s sophisticated weapons systems.

He further went on to point out that the American CIA and the British SIS (Secret Intelligence Service) are the two most active agencies in the West, often working together.

It should be noted that in Russia, like the United States, there are “liberal-minded” people who feel torn by the urge to be compassionate, as in thinking about the fate of a 74 year old man who now sits in isolation during this phase of the investigation into his actions, and the image of the old KGB as it sometimes is projected onto the FSB agencies of today.

What appears to be very different from the United States is that the approach of “the facts are the facts” is still dominant, and the attitude of the nation to not give itself away due to emotionalism is still very strong. When viewed against the scenery of the US mainstream media led “court of public opinion”, which seeks to remove Donald Trump from the office of the Presidency simply by slandering him with unproven stories and accusations, the differences between the two countries process – and results – are striking.

The report is shown here on video with subtitles: