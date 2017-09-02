Russia is on alert for US authorities planting fake evidence in Russian consulates

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The planned searches in the Russian diplomatic compounds in the United States is viewed in Moscow as an unprecedented and aggressive action, initiated by US intelligence to organise provocations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned Minister-Counselor at the US Embassy in Moscow Anthony Godfrey to receive a protest note amid the plans to conduct searches in the Russian Trade Representation in the United States.

“The note stresses that the planned illicit searches of Russian diplomatic compounds in the absence of Russian officials and threats to break the entrance door is viewed as an unprecedented and aggressive action, which, by the way, can be used by US intelligence services to organize an anti-Russian provocation with the help of planted compromising items,” the ministry said in a statement.