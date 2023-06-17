The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
American in Exile Episode #5 Topics (not necessarily in order)
1. Wannabe Dictator
2. Elites vs Us
3. Depleted Uranium
4. UFO story collapse
And an announcement!
We are reorganizing our YouTube presence!
Seraphim Hanisch’s YouTube Channels:
Seraphim Hanisch Music – a mixture of various electronic and other compositions. @SeraphimHanischMusic
American in Exile – US politics, geopolitical commentary Parodies, a bit of humor where possible. @AmericanInExile1967
– Also –
The Orthodox Music Channel – Unique and extremely well performed and recorded pieces from the repertoire of Eastern Orthodox Christian liturgical services and culture. @TheOrthodoxMusicChannel
And for Russian-speaking audiences,
the Orthodox Music Channel’s sister channel
EccLesiA Ансамбль духовной музыки https://www.youtube.com/@ela.ensemble https://vk.com/ela.ensemble
Stay tuned for more news and updates!
and
Thank you for your prayers and support!
