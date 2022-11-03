The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Russia ‘Advances’ Mariinka, No Russian Kherson Retreat; Ukraine Calls Up 100K More Troops, Confirming Heavy Troop Losses
News Topic 661
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.