Russia 742 metres Bakhmut, Prigozhin Complains; Zelensky: Offensive Postponed, Zaluzhny Skips NATO

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Russia Only 742 metres Bakhmut, Prigozhin Complains Flanks; Zelensky: Offensive Postponed, Zaluzhny Skips NATO Meeting
Topic 842
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.