RUSSELL BRAND — The New Alex Jones?

Russell Brand was never much of a comedian. The nadir of his career has to be the disgusting “prank” phone calls he and his chum Jonathan Ross made to the now deceased actor Andrew Sachs in 2008. Best not to mention the content of these calls. His short marriage to the gorgeous and talented Katy Perry along with his personal struggles against addiction have been well documented. Five years ago he married Laura Gallacher and is now the proud father of two daughters.

He is still pursuing a show business career, about which the less said the better, but in recent years he has literally shone as a YouTube pundit. Brand opened his YouTube account on January 1, 2007, and posted mostly puerile rubbish on it for years, then around 2014 he began posting more serious takes. For about the past four years he has been uploading overwhelmingly worthwhile and at times thought-provoking videos. His channel now has 5.29 million subscribers; Steven Crowder has 5.58 million. Brand also has a smaller channel he started less than a year ago. Awakening With Russell has 336 thousand subscribers.

On March 9, he uploaded a video to his main channel called You’ve Been LIED To About Why Ukraine War Began; it has to date been viewed over 2.3 million times, and many of his other recent videos have clocked up over a million views. But why should anyone take a comedian seriously?

Another comedian has the answer. On March 19, Jimmy Dore posted a video in defence of Brand following recent smear articles including by The Independent. You bet it’s independent. There is something cultish about him, the reader is told, and he is promoting conspiracy theories. Like Russia-gate, the Hunter Biden laptop, and Justin Trudeau turning Canada into a police state? No, these are conspiracy facts.

Unlike Alex Jones, Brand isn’t into infotainment. While he does speculate intelligently, he doesn’t make outrageous claims and go beyond the evidence. All the same, there are plenty of people out there who would be happy to see his YouTube channel go the same way as Infowars. Let’s hope their wishes don’t come true.

