The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Rus Continues Kupiansk Advance, Ukr Offensive Frozen, UK Blames Trees; Brazil, Mexico, China Pull Out of Jeddah Conference, Putin Erdogan Speak, agree Meeting
So now they’re blaming trees and bushes. Would the navy then blame fish and salt water?