The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Biden blames Elensky for failure. 31%, yes to US troops in Ukraine. Saudi peace summit crashes. U/1
Topic 1044
Probably the best plan of all for Zelensky, would be to …
…Contact Erdogan and broach the topic of resuming the Ottoman Empire from the Meditteranean all the way to the Baltic.
He might even consider becoming a Vizier in the Topkapi Palace – a nice house, and good place to hide with his gold as a prisoner of luxury.
A good Plan: In addition to tanks and automatic minesweepers, the UK MOD will be providing sit-on lawnowers with training at the Holiday Inn, Heathrow Airport, London to the Ukrainian gardeners. But if the undergrowth has reached three feet high, then some ghurka knives with training with the Ghurka regiment at the British Legion Club House, in Harrow – not far from the airport. Failing that, relax sanctions on import of sythes from Russia. I wonder how global warming is affecting the Great Offensive? Must be a potent factor. Perhaps Ukraininan soldier should follow current NHS (NAtional Health Service )… Read more »