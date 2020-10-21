Roberts sides with liberals as Supreme Court extends Pennsylvania ballot deadline

****News Topic 105*****
Supreme Court Sides With Democrats On Pennsylvania Mail-In Deadline After Justice Roberts Joins Liberals.
Supreme Court Sides With Democrats On Pennsylvania Mail-In Deadline After Justice Roberts Joins Liberals
In a decision that could have profound consequences for the outcome of the election, late on Monday the Supreme Court denied a request from Pennsylvania’s Republican Party to shorten the deadlines for mail-in ballots in the state after Chief Justice John Roberts joined liberal justices Sotomayor, Kagan and Breyer to oppose the four conservative justices Thomas, Alito, Kavanaugh and Gorsuch who said they would have granted the application.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.