in Latest, Video

Republicans probe Biden, audit Ukraine. Silent treatment for Elensky. Sunak, Trudeau G20 skit. U/1

369 Views 5 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Republicans probe Biden, audit Ukraine. Silent treatment for Elensky. Sunak, Trudeau G20 skit. U/1
Topic 778

UK Prime Minister on Twitter: “🇬🇧🇨🇦🇺🇦 Prime Minister @RishiSunak and Canadian Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau spoke to President @ZelenskyyUa this morning to reiterate their joint support for the Ukrainian people in the face of continued Russian brutality 👇 pic.twitter.com/HQNVpcjFo8 / Twitter”

🇬🇧🇨🇦🇺🇦 Prime Minister @RishiSunak and Canadian Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau spoke to President @ZelenskyyUa this morning to reiterate their joint support for the Ukrainian people in the face of continued Russian brutality 👇 pic.twitter.com/HQNVpcjFo8

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

5 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Trade between India and Russia surges. EU continues to self-destruct

It took 64 years for the U.S. Government to admit to its 1953 coup that grabbed Iran. America’s 2014 coup that grabbed Ukraine still is being denied by them, but it started WW III, and so might never be admitted by the U.S. regime.