RED FLAGS: Billionaires Warn Debt Crisis Has Begun | What’s Happening?

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
The purpose of the Fed is to represent the interests of their member banks. The Fed is a corporation, and like all corporations, its duty is to protect its shareholders. Inflation ruins the returns of banks on loans as the inflation destroys the value of the money they are repaid. Banks can adapt to higher interest rates due to their spread, but they cannot adapt to very high inflation. The Fed will do whatever is necessary to lower inflation.