The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Real world leaders avoid Davos WEF
The Duran: Episode 1489
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
WEF dies with Klaus Schwab. Davos is a spintank of BS. We dont need CBDC to be economic prosperous.