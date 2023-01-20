Exaggeration of Extremism – A Piece of History | Douglas Macgregor

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

“We have poisoned Moscow and poisoned Beijing. We’ve poisoned many other countries against us. There are many around the world watching and utter disbelief at our Behaviour. I keep wondering how much longer will the Germans, the Italians, the French, Spaniards put up with this. At some point they must see that the policies we are imposing on them are promoting conflict and crisis that they don’t need in their lives. The Finns, who are wonderful people, I also like the Swedes very much. The president of Finland when he said yes we’re going to join NATO and that’s because you Mr Putin invaded another sovereign country, you know I think he’s mischaracterizing that but nevertheless he said that. And he said then he was asked, “Are you afraid of the Russians? He said no. Are you worried about a Russian threat or invasion of a threat of invasion? No no no. What the truth is that people in Europe know the Russians aren’t invading Western Europe, that’s a lot of nonsense. There’s no interest in that, Putin has no interest in that, Putin wants to do business.”

He talked about Globalism. What he calls Globalizm I call NEOCONS. My view just like his is that the current world split is caused by the fight between NEOCONS(globalists) and Nationalists.

