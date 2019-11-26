in Links, Latest

RAY McGOVERN: The Pitfalls of a Pit Bull Russophobe

Like so many other glib “Russia experts” with access to Establishment media, Fiona Hill, who testified Thursday in the impeachment probe, seems three decades out of date.  By Ray McGovern Special to Consortium News Fiona Hill’s “Russian-expert” testimony Thursday and her deposition on Oct. 14 to the impeachment inquiry showed that her antennae are acutely tuned to what Russian intelligence services may be up to but, sadly, also displayed a striking naiveté about the machinations of U.S. intelligence. 

Hill’s education on Russia came at the knee of the late Professor Richard Pipes, her Harvard mentor and archdeacon of Russophobia. I do not dispute her sincerity in attributing all manner of evil to what President Ronald Reagan called the “Evil Empire.”  But, like so many other glib “Russia experts” with access to Establishment media, she seems three decades out of date. 

I have been studying the U.S.S.R. and Russia for twice as long as Hill, was chief of CIA’s Soviet Foreign Policy Branch during the 1970s, and watched the “Evil Empire” fall apart.  She seems to have missed the falling apart part.

https://consortiumnews.com/2019/11/22/ray-mcgovern-the-pitfalls-of-a-pit-bull-russophobe/

THREE WAYS TO RULE
By competition, with those most intelligent hoarding all the wealth and power.
By socialism, with middle-speed thinkers hoarding all the wealth and power.
By compassion and charity producing a grateful response, allowing indigenous natives to rule themselves.

Beautiful. I’ve never heard this before. thanks so much for posting – have passed on to many.

Your list is utter poppycock.

