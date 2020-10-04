in Latest, Video

RATINGS for NBA Finals TANK as Woke Athletes Lose OVER HALF their Audience!!!

The RATINGS for the NBA Finals were an ABSOLUTE DISASTER as Woke Athletes Lose OVER HALF their Audience! In this video, we’re going to look at just much the ratings tanked for the finals series opener, why more and more viewers are turning off the NBA and other woke sports outlets, and why the virtue signaling from our pampered millionaires proves once again the age-old adage: Get Woke, Go Broke!

Dr. Steve Turley

