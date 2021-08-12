Rand Paul Calls on Americans to ‘Resist’ in Powerful New Video

We are at a moment of truth and a crossroads. Will we allow these people to use fear and propaganda to do further harm to our society, economy, and children? Or will we stand together and say, absolutely not. Not this time. I choose freedom. pic.twitter.com/XrI2tjdAHW — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 8, 2021

Leah Barkoukis

Sen. Rand Paul called on Americans to “resist” any future lockdown attempts and other “anti-science” Covid mandates by “petty tyrants and bureaucrats.”

“They can’t arrest all of us,” the Kentucky Republican said in a video he posted to Twitter on Sunday. “They can’t keep all of your kids home from school. They can’t keep every government building closed … We don’t have to accept the mandates, lockdowns, and harmful policies of the petty tyrants and bureaucrats. We can simply say no, not again.”

He also took aim at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who along with enforcing a mask mandate in Congress, has indicated she’s open to a vaccine mandate for lawmakers once the jabs get full approval by the FDA.

“Nancy Pelosi — you will not arrest or stop me or anyone on my staff from doing our jobs. We have either had COVID, had the vaccine, or been offered the vaccine,” Paul continued. “We will make our own health choices. We will not show you a passport, we will not wear a mask, we will not be forced into random screenings and testings so you can continue your drunk-with-power rein over the Capitol.”

The Republican senator also threatened to “hold up every bill with two amendments” if any school system tries to keep kids out of the classroom full time. “One to defund them, and another to allow parents the choice of where the money goes for their child’s education.”

“Children are falling behind in school, and are being harmed physically and psychologically by the tactics that you have used to keep them from the classroom during the last year. We won’t allow it again,” Paul said.

He noted that it’s not just him who is “fed up” and standing up to those taking up “anti-science” positions.

“I think the tide is turning as more and more people are willing to stand up. I see stories from across the country of parents standing up to the unions and school boards,” he said. “I see brave moms standing up and saying, ‘My kids need to go back to school in-person.’ I see members of Congress refusing to comply with Petty Tyrant Pelosi. We are at a moment of truth and a crossroads. Will we allow these people to use fear and propaganda to do further harm to our society, economy, and children? Or will we stand together and say, absolutely not? Not this time. I choose freedom.”

