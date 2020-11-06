Ramifications of the Elections on US-Russia Relations

How will U.S.-Russian relations be affected by either a Biden victory or a successful Trump victory over the course of the coming weeks and months? What are the reasons for the emerging economic meltdown and clash of unipolar vs multipolar systems? Which President and which policy might be the most conducive to a successful peace process between great power relations now converging towards full scale nuclear war?

These questions and more are addressed by leading experts who spoke on the theme of “Results of Nov 3 elections and how they might affect US foreign policy and US-Russia relations” hosted by Dr. Edward Lozansky, President of the American University in Moscow.

Featured speakers:

Gilbert Doctorow – Foreign Policy analyst, Brussells

Matt Ehret – American University in Moscow, Rising Tide Foundation

Jim Jatras – Former US Diplomat and Senate GOP Foreign Policy Advisor

Peter Kuznick – American University

Edward Lozansky – American University in Moscow – Moderator

Raymond McGovern – Former CIA Analyst, Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPs)

Pavel Palazhchenko – Gorbachev Foundation

Herbert Reginbogin – Catholic University of America, Institute for Policy Research, and the American University in Moscow

