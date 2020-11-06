Ramifications of the Elections on US-Russia Relations

How will U.S.-Russian relations be affected by either a Biden victory or a successful Trump victory over the course of the coming weeks and months? What are the reasons for the emerging economic meltdown and clash of unipolar vs multipolar systems? Which President and which policy might be the most conducive to a successful peace process between great power relations now converging towards full scale nuclear war?
These questions and more are addressed by leading experts who spoke on the theme of “Results of Nov 3 elections and how they might affect US foreign policy and US-Russia relations” hosted by Dr. Edward Lozansky, President of the American University in Moscow.
Featured speakers:
Gilbert Doctorow – Foreign Policy analyst, Brussells
Matt Ehret – American University in Moscow, Rising Tide Foundation
Jim Jatras – Former US Diplomat and Senate GOP Foreign Policy Advisor
Peter Kuznick – American University
Edward Lozansky – American University in Moscow – Moderator
Raymond McGovern – Former CIA Analyst, Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPs)
Pavel Palazhchenko – Gorbachev Foundation
Herbert Reginbogin – Catholic University of America, Institute for Policy Research, and the American University in Moscow
To participate in Dr. Edward Lozansky’s full course which occurs every second Thursday at noon EST, sign up here: http://www.russiahouse.org/wrf.php
I’m watching this, only a little ways in, absolutely GREAT stuff, we have never had this sort of access in the past, awesome work Matt. The problem I see with what McGovern has said is that, and I have watched Biden going back to the nineties,in terms of US/Russian relations, he IS one of what McGovern describes as one of “the troglodytes”,unlike Trump, I don’t think any outside influence will be necessary. What DID give me a wake-up call was what McGovern said regarding regarding the events surrounding Putin’s 2013 NYT op-ed and Obama. I hadn’t really viewed those events… Read more »
Jatras, hitting like a hammer!
Its very telling to watch the body language and expressions of the two Jedi master US foreign policy wogs, Jatras and McGovern, first while Kuznick was speaking, Jatras looking up and to his left while stroking his beard, McGovern chuckling and rolling his eyes, and contrast that with their expressions while Matt is speaking. It speaks volumes.
Even Reginbogen and Zdanka are focused and engaged