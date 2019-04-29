Rachel Maddow’s Tin-Foil Hysteria Laid Bare In Devastating Twitter Takedown

Via Zerohedge…

While the MSM peddled tin-foil Trump-Russia collusion conspiracies for more than two years, one pundit in particular stands head-and-shoulders above the rest; MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow.

Night after night Maddow told lie after lie – promising her viewers Trump was finally, actually, definitely finished for one reason or another.

Maddow’s propaganda rants are too numerous to count – however The Nation‘s Aaron Maté is currently in the middle of a devastating Twitter takedown highlighting some of the MSNBC anchor’s most pathetic attempts to delegitimize the sitting president of the United States – after Maddow tweeted a Washington Post article about YouTube recommending an RT interview with Maté.

Enjoy – and perhaps give Maté a follow on Twitter.

1/ If YouTube were to recommend your show, it'd be recommending the leading purveyor of now debunked Trump-Russia conspiracy theories, falsehoods & innuendo of the last 2+ years. Here's a sample: — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) April 28, 2019

3/ There was that time in Jan 2017 when you speculated that Putin may use the pee tape & other kompromat to force Trump into withdrawing US troops near Russia. How did that one turn out? pic.twitter.com/XuXXagyCNb — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) April 28, 2019

5/ Who could forget that time this past winter when you seized on life-threatening cold temperatures to fear-monger that Russia could kill Americans by knocking out their heat?pic.twitter.com/deo2H4SBBQ — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) April 28, 2019

7/ How about that time when you speculated — citing the Steele dossier — that Cohen billed Trump $50k for "tech services" to pay off Russian hackers? It was actually to pay a US firm (https://t.co/GGK6FQLvRJ). pic.twitter.com/TcqdN8mC4z — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) April 28, 2019

9/ How about the time when you speculated that Putin installed Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State? pic.twitter.com/YiUYWdxpZ5 — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) April 28, 2019

13/ Based on this sample alone, dare I say that your coverage of Trump-Russia very much amounts to the "deliberate trafficking in unreality":pic.twitter.com/2OXbHhUDHa — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) April 28, 2019

15/ How about when you speculated that Maria Butina may have played a role in a secret Russian government plot to funnel money to the NRA in order to influence the 2016 election? How did that one pan out? pic.twitter.com/eaRgZdauty — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) April 28, 2019

16/ How about when you said in 3/2017 that "if the American presidency right now is the product of collusion between the Russian intelligence services & an American campaign… we need to start preparing for what the consequences are going to be if it proves to be true." Did it? pic.twitter.com/RO71MGdICd — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) April 28, 2019