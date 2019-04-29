The Duran
Now Reading
Rachel Maddow’s Tin-Foil Hysteria Laid Bare In Devastating Twitter Takedown
The Duran
The Duran

Rachel Maddow’s Tin-Foil Hysteria Laid Bare In Devastating Twitter Takedown

April 29, 2019
  • Night after night Maddow told lie after lie - promising her viewers Trump was finally, actually, definitely finished for one reason or another.
Avatar

Via Zerohedge

While the MSM peddled tin-foil Trump-Russia collusion conspiracies for more than two years, one pundit in particular stands head-and-shoulders above the rest; MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow.

Night after night Maddow told lie after lie – promising her viewers Trump was finally, actually, definitely finished for one reason or another.

Maddow’s propaganda rants are too numerous to count – however The Nation‘s Aaron Maté is currently in the middle of a devastating Twitter takedown highlighting some of the MSNBC anchor’s most pathetic attempts to delegitimize the sitting president of the United States – after Maddow tweeted a Washington Post article about YouTube recommending an RT interview with Maté.

Enjoy – and perhaps give Maté a follow on Twitter.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Tags

3
Leave a Reply

avatar
2 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
Vera GottliebYou can call me ALSally Snyder Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Sally Snyder
Guest
Sally Snyder

As shown in this article, Washington and Russia are stumbling into a nearly unavoidable war:

https://viableopposition.blogspot.com/2019/04/the-united-states-and-russia-stumbling.html

Thanks to Americans like Rachel Maddow, the anti-Russia rhetoric has reached heights not seen since the Cold War era.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
April 29, 2019 16:35
You can call me AL
Guest
You can call me AL

I would rather state that Washington is stumbling into a nearly unavoidable war with Russia, China and Iran….. to say the least.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
April 29, 2019 19:34
Vera Gottlieb
Guest
Vera Gottlieb

This entire to-do is getting more than boring, more than annoying. But I guess we’ll have to go on enduring it. Only way to avoid this is by NOT reading any of this…which is precisely what I do. Read the headlines and then hit “delete”.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
April 29, 2019 21:26
The Duran

Copyright DRN Media PLC 2019