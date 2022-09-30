in Latest, Video

Putin’s historic speech finalizes referenda, infuriates Collective West

1.5k Views 37 Votes 4 Comments

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Putin’s historic speech finalizes referenda, infuriates Collective West
The Duran: Episode 1394

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

What do you think?

37 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
4 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
buddha9
buddha9
September 30, 2022

THIS WAS A BATTLE CRY TO THE REST OF THE WORLD –as much as he spoke about russia and theri history he spent quite a bit fo time appealing to the people of the west claiming that they are subjugating people of the west just as they are doing to the rest of the world — this speech will resonate far and wide through out the world not just in russia

7
Reply
PutinOnTheRitz
PutinOnTheRitz
Reply to  buddha9
September 30, 2022

good point, well said!

2
Reply
PutinOnTheRitz
PutinOnTheRitz
September 30, 2022

Putin’s use of the adjective Satanic to describe the collective West’s actions and behavior was not only spot-on, but it also signals that he’s finally taken the kid gloves off insofar as to trying to (uselessly) appease the USSA’s & EU’s demented “leadership.”

2
Reply
waine
waine
September 30, 2022

President Putin is only speaking the truth, and I has a UK citizen agree entirely with his outlook. If the world is ever to live in peace and fairness, Russia, China, and like minded countries must win this battle, ASAP.

3
Reply

Germany becomes Ukraine command center. TurkStream sabotage fears. Woke army is better. Update 1

Putin Denounces West, Says Russia Will Follow its Own Path; Russia Annexes Four Regions, Counterattacks in Liman