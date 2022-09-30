The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Putin’s historic speech finalizes referenda, infuriates Collective West
The Duran: Episode 1394
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
THIS WAS A BATTLE CRY TO THE REST OF THE WORLD –as much as he spoke about russia and theri history he spent quite a bit fo time appealing to the people of the west claiming that they are subjugating people of the west just as they are doing to the rest of the world — this speech will resonate far and wide through out the world not just in russia
good point, well said!
Putin’s use of the adjective Satanic to describe the collective West’s actions and behavior was not only spot-on, but it also signals that he’s finally taken the kid gloves off insofar as to trying to (uselessly) appease the USSA’s & EU’s demented “leadership.”
President Putin is only speaking the truth, and I has a UK citizen agree entirely with his outlook. If the world is ever to live in peace and fairness, Russia, China, and like minded countries must win this battle, ASAP.