Putin Xi Summit in Beijing: China Russia ‘Have Each Other’s Backs’, Will Integrate Eurasia Together

Russian-Chinese talks The talks focused on the bilateral agenda and trade and economic cooperation. The President of China mentioned the intention to increase bilateral trade to US$250 billion. The President of Russia spoke about promoting the use of national currencies in mutual settlements, which the Chinese side supported.

Joint Statement of the Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China on the International Relations Entering a New Era and the Global Sustainable Development At the invitation of President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir V. Putin visited China on 4 February 2022. The Heads of State held talks in Beijing and took part in the opening ceremony of the XXIV Olympic Winter Games.

Interview with China Media Group

Interview with China Media Group President of China Media Group Shen Haixiong (retranslated): Mr. President, I am very pleased to have the opportunity to interview you again. First, let me welcome you to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. In February 2014, Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the opening ceremony of the 22nd Winter Olympics in Sochi at your invitation.

Russia, China agree 30-year gas deal via new pipeline, to settle in euros

Russia, China agree 30-year gas deal via new pipeline, to settle in euros Russia has agreed a 30-year contract to supply gas to China via a new pipeline and will settle the new gas sales in euros, bolstering an energy alliance with Beijing amid Moscow’s strained ties with the West over Ukraine and other issues.

President Xi Jinping Held Talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin On the afternoon of 4 February, President Xi Jinping held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing. In a warm and friendly atmosphere, the two Presidents had an in-depth and thorough exchange of views on China-Russia relations and a series of major issues that concern international strategic security and stability.

Xi meets Putin, stressing strategic coordination to better tackle external interference

Xi meets Putin, stressing strategic coordination to better tackle external interference Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday afternoon, stressing the further deepening of “back-to-back” strategic coordination in upholding international fairness and justice and adhering to the four consensuses in supporting each other’s sovereignty, security and development interests to better tackle external interference and regional threats, as they exchanged views on a series of major issues regarding global strategic security and stability.

